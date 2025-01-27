The luxury manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced a 65 million pounds (USD 80.71 million) expenditure to scale up its bespoke paint offerings within UK and Slovakian locations. The luxury manufacturer announced its decision to expand its exclusive painting services because it recognizes increasing consumer interest in customised automotive offerings among wealthy clients.

The 65 million pounds investment enables JLR's SV Bespoke Paint service to boost capacity for offering Range Rover SV customers unlimited colors that can match vehicles with personal aircraft or boats. JLR's position as an exclusive bespoke luxury car manufacturer will strengthen through the service's capacity expansion which will surpass the current service level twice.

Construction projects will start in Nitra, Slovakia, alongside new infrastructure development at West Midlands Castle Bromwich to support increasing requirements for customised vehicle designs.

This initiative positions JLR alongside Rolls-Royce Motor Cars which is a BMW division while both companies deliver solutions to the thriving market for ultra-personalised vehicles. Rolls-Royce committed 300 million pounds to bespoke car manufacturing by developing cars with gold sculpting alongside mother-of-pearl engravings.

Luxury automotive customers now opt for bespoke designs which mirror their personal lifestyle and individual preferences according to JLR's top executive Adrian Mardell. JLR CEO Mardell reiterated the customer expectation for high-quality exclusive service which the investment will undoubtedly improve our performance.

Through personalisation initiatives, JLR seeks to create unique vehicle value propositions that attract discriminating buyers who prioritise special features and skilled manufacturing in their automobile selections. The Special Vehicle Operations unit's bespoke paint services will serve to both improve customer satisfaction while strengthening JLR's competitive position against global luxury car competitors.

As the demand for personalised luxury cars grows, JLR’s investment underscores the brand’s commitment to innovation and exclusivity, ensuring its place at the forefront of high-end automotive design.