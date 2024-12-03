London

Luxury car brand Jaguar unveiled its new electric car, Type 00, at Miami Art Week in Florida on Tuesday (Dec. 3). The car was shown in two different colours: Miami Pink and London Blue. It has a long bonnet and a glass rear tailgate, which means one cannot see through the back window and must use rear view cameras installed at the front wheel.

Advertisment

Soon after it was revealed, the internet was divided with different opinions on the newly launched vehicle. Some people called the design "exciting" and "absolutely stunning," while others called it "rubbish." Some people on the internet even told Jaguar's designer to "go back to the drawing board".

Last month, the company faced a major backlash after it released a teaser in which it showed models in bright outfits and no cars. The teaser was released with the tagline "Copy nothing."

The company has further announced a new logo ahead of its relaunch as an electric-only brand in 2026.

Advertisment

Also read | Chinese police detains 'bored' man for creating his fake arrest notice with $4,000 reward

The company stopped selling new Jaguar cars in the UK last month. Some argued that since its sales have been declining in recent years and its image as a heritage brand is not working anymore, the company bet on rebranding instead.

Jaguar's chief creative officer, Gerry McGovern, said in a statement, "Jaguar has no desire to be loved by everybody," BBC reported.

Advertisment

Car industry analyst Karl Brauer told BBC that the company seems to be "sacrificing Jaguar's past to the hopes of a better future."

He further added, "I don’t think it’s going to work."

Jaguar has been in the car-selling industry for more than a century now.

Talking to Sky News, the managing director of the company, Rawdon Glover, said, "We need to make sure that Jaguar is relevant, is desirable, is future proof for the next 90 years of its history."

Also read | UK: Thieves steal van with $31,700 worth of food meant for Christmas market. 'Steak, ale, pies...'

“At the moment, the industry is going through huge disruption: technology changes, as we all figure out actually what an electrified world means for our brand," he further added while talking to Sky News.

Jaguar announced its transition to electric vehicles in 2021, keeping all of its three British plants open as part of the strategy.

(With inputs from agencies)