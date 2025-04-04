Hyundai Motor Company displayed an upgraded version of its Ioniq 6 alongside its new Ioniq 6 N Line at the Seoul Mobility Show 2025 to present a sportier rendition of its electric streamliner. The new-generation Ioniq 6 takes forward the original model which launched in 2022 by introducing advanced design features and improved user interface capabilities.

The Ioniq 6 design follows "Pure Flow Refined" by presenting a sleek profile with carefully proportioned bodywork. New body flow patterns combined with careful design adjustments create a sleeker overall shape for this vehicle.

Ioniq 6 started as a standalone Electrified Streamliner but now exists as a series of models with individualized personas yet unified by one consistent aesthetic direction according to Simon Loasby who leads Hyundai Design Center.

The design alterations consist of a hood lift and elongated shark-nose style with a black trim that stretches from the hood to the door panels. The rear spoiler has received an extended ducktail design which enhances aerodynamics while creating a more refined body profile. The modernisation features from the slim DRLs and main lamps integrate with horizontal elements that streamline the vehicle width in both front and rear positions.

The interior preserves its "Mindful Cocoon" concept to emphasize comfortable design and natural usability. An updated steering wheel joins improved door trim materials together with a reorganisation of the center console and enlarged climate control to enhance premium appeal.

The Ioniq 6 N Line receives its styling influence from the RN22e Rolling Lab bringing about an aggressive front-to-rear design. Wing-shaped bumpers at the front and back along with a single-lined side sill and abundant black elements give the vehicle a sportier appearance. The Parametric Pixel lamp configuration creates a digital two-dimensional appearance in design.

The company previewed its upcoming Ioniq 6 N which will offer future owners a high-performance electrified streamliner design.

The updated Ioniq 6 and the N Line variant represent Hyundai's commitment to evolving its electric vehicle lineup, combining refined design with enhanced performance and user-centric features. The unveiling at the Seoul Mobility Show highlights Hyundai's continued innovation in the electric vehicle segment.