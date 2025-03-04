General Motors (GM) instituted its first Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer role with Barak Turovsky to advance AI adoption throughout its business operations while delivering AI-powered vehicle technologies. On Monday GM disclosed the new hire to lead their artificial intelligence initiatives throughout their business organization and enhance their product lines and manufacturing platforms.

Turovsky first built his career experience while leading AI development at Google then moved on to run AI efforts at Cisco before coming to GM. GM appointed Barak Turovsky to support the software and services engineering team at GM as a direct report to Dave Richardson who serves as senior vice president of the department. GM made this move after promoting senior executives Baris Cetinok and Dave Richardson from Apple to run its software operations demonstrating a major digital capabilities initiative.

By his own statement Richardson highlighted that GM's artificial intelligence efforts will power all aspects of their electric vehicle and internal combustion engine vehicles together with autonomous functionalities. Barak's experience will help the team achieve rapid advancements in AI capabilities by both improving existing products and operating efficiency and enhancing customer interactions.

AI-driven software development at GM will be a primary objective for Turovsky’s team as they execute vehicle-wide deployments and additional project initiatives. The company currently utilizes AI technology to optimize EV charging station setups and enhance dealership vehicle ordering processes as well as factory production systems.

Car manufacturers actively incorporate AI technology into their vehicles to enhance various aspects from intelligence capabilities to automated driving and user service management. GM joins broader industry trends when it invests in AI by following Tesla and Ford in their implementation of AI to boost vehicle autonomy along with operational performance.

The growing significance of Artificial Intelligence in the automotive sector motivated GM to establish a dedicated leadership position to maintain its competitiveness in this technological evolution.