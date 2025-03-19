Bentley reported its smallest annual revenue since 2020 because the company faced a challenging market outlook for 2024. Bentley chooses to focus on "value over volume" as the luxury car manufacturer raised its revenue per car by 10% compared to 2023 figures.

Volkswagen's subsidiary delivered 373 million euros worth of operating profit in 2024 which marked a 37% decrease compared to its previous 589 million euros results from 2023. There was a 10% decline in company revenue during this period as the enterprise generated 2.648 billion euros in 2024 while producing 2.938 billion euros in 2023.

Frank-Steffen Walliser explained during his CEO address that Bentley has decided to stop sharing its sales figures with the public because the company now strives to increase revenue from individual vehicles. Bentley CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser explained that record-high revenues per car came from wealthy customers who purchase customized features which boost vehicle prices to extraordinarily high profit levels.

Top management demonstrated the example of their 210-gram 18-karat rose gold realization printed by 3D technology found in select interior locations of their special edition vehicle.

According to Walliser China represents an important market for Bentley sales yet he described its luxury sector as difficult to navigate. The company's CFO Jan-Henrik Lafrentz declared that if President Trump applies 25% U.S. tariffs Bentley will transfer the costs directly to buyers. Lafrentz explained Bentley assesses possible strategies but the costs will ultimately be transferred to customers.

Lafrentz confirmed that market volatility combined with recession worries have not caused Bentley to lose orders in its current order book. The new orders have not appeared in our order book system according to him.

Bentley maintains active support for its electrification plan by scheduling its initial electric vehicle model launch for 2026. Throughout the next decade the company intends to launch new hybrid or electric models each year until establishing a total electric lineup by 2035. Bentley maintains its comprehensive strategy for 2035 because the company focuses on long-term development rather than immediate market obstacles.