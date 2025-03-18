The planned job cuts, agreed upon by management and labor representatives, are expected to generate annual savings of 1 billion euros (USD 1.1 billion) in the medium term.

Audi, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, has announced plans to cut up to 7,500 jobs in Germany by 2029, primarily in administrative and development roles. This decision reflects the ongoing trend of German automakers streamlining operations to reduce costs and adapt to the evolving automotive landscape.

The planned job cuts, agreed upon by management and labor representatives, are expected to generate annual savings of 1 billion euros (USD 1.1 billion) in the medium term. Audi also announced an 8 billion euro investment in its German facilities over the next four years.

This move adds to the growing number of job reductions across the Volkswagen Group, bringing the total planned layoffs to nearly 48,000. This includes cuts at Volkswagen, Porsche, and its software unit Cariad.

Audi has already implemented significant workforce reductions in production since 2019, aiming to free up resources for its transition to electric vehicles and improve profit margins. However, the brand has faced challenges in recent years, with operating margins declining due to weak sales and the closure of its Brussels plant.

Despite the job cuts, Audi is investing in its German production sites. The company plans to manufacture a new entry-level electric model at its Ingolstadt plant and is considering producing another model at its Neckarsulm site. This commitment to German production is seen as a positive sign for labor representatives concerned about automakers shifting production to lower-cost countries.

Audi has also extended its job security guarantee agreement at its German sites until the end of 2033, providing some reassurance to its remaining workforce.

"The negotiations were tough, but always factual and solution-oriented... we had to make compromises to allow financial flexibility for additional investments," said Joerg Schlagbauer, head of the works council.

The workforce reduction at Audi is part of a broader industry trend as automakers grapple with the costs of transitioning to electric vehicles and navigating challenging market conditions.