Aston Martin received over USD 161.9 million in funding when its chairman invested capital and sold the Formula One team ownership stake. The company implemented this funding boost to fight its increasing losses and protect against US tariffs implemented by President Trump.

The luxury carmaker known for its Bond association experienced a 11.8% share price increase when the news broke. The fundraising serves as Aston Martin's seventh equity infusion since Lawrence Stroll became chairman in 2020 and marks the approximately 600 million pounds he has poured into the company.

Aston Martin has experienced delivery problems and reduced Chinese market demand which prompted the company to cut its workforce by 5% during last month.

The Yew Tree Consortium led by Stroll will boost its Aston Martin holdings by 52.5 million pounds through the purchase of 75 million shares at 70 pence per share thus increasing his firm ownership to about 33 percent. Yew Tree Consortium maintains the option to raise its stake from 33% to a maximum of 35%. The Yew Tree Consortium will request an exemption from making mandatory buyout offers because their stake exceeds 30%.

According to Russ Mould from AJ Bell "granted exemptions exist but a takeover seems superior since it would let the car manufacturer develop its recovery outside public view."

The partial sale of Aston Martin Aramco Formula One will result in 74 million pounds of premium above book value. Aston Martin has stated that the ongoing long-term sponsorship agreement between the company and partners will continue without interruption.

Aston Martin was compelled to decrease its forecasted yearly vehicle production growth from mid-single digits to "modest growth" because of the Trump administration's automobile import tariff regulations. The U.S. market accounted for over a third of Aston Martin's revenue last year, highlighting the significant impact of the tariffs.

The company is currently reviewing the full extent of the tariff's impact but remains committed to achieving positive operating earnings in 2025 and generating positive free cash flow in the second half of that year.