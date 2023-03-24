Zelensky warns EU: Delaying military aid could give 'evil time to regroup,' prolong Ukraine war for years

The Ukraine war could drag on for years, warned the war-torn nations' President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday as he urged European leaders to speed up supplies of modern weaponry. Addressing a summit of his European Union counterparts via video link, the Ukrainian President thanked the EU leaders for the military aid they have already provided to Ukraine. However, he cautioned them that a delay in sending further assistance — fighter jets and long-range missiles — could give "evil" time to regroup and prolong the war. Zelensky, as per AFP, also urged the European leaders to step up sanctions against aggressor Russia.

As per a readout and video released by the Ukrainian presidency, Zelensky said he was "grateful" to Poland and Slovakia for their pledges on presenting Ukraine with Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, but added that the nation needs "more modern aircraft".

He remarked that "the delay in supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles is already significant," adding that "we cannot delay the transfer of weapons to our soldiers, who can protect Ukrainians from terror."

"If Europe waits, the evil may have time to regroup and prepare for years of war. It is in your power to prevent this," he said, as reported by Reuters.

Even as he urged his European counterparts to impose more sanctions on Moscow, the Ukrainian leader also pushed them to speed up work on Ukraine's EU membership bid and boost support for Kyiv's proposed peace plan. "Ukraine is ready for a decision on the start of accession negotiations on EU membership already this year. The same readiness is needed from all of you — every leader in Europe."

(With inputs from agencies)

