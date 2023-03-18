'I'M BACK': Trump writes first post on his reinstated Facebook, YouTube account

United States former president Donald Trump on Friday uploaded his first post on his Facebook and YouTube accounts which were reinstated after being banned for more than two years over the US Capitol insurrection.

"I'M BACK," Trump wrote, while sharing a 12-second video clip in which he appeared to be giving his victory speech after winning the elections in 2016. In the video, he was seen exclaiming, "Sorry to keep you waiting - complicated business."

The suspended account of Trump was reinstated by YouTube on Friday after two years.

The step was taken after a similar decision was adopted by Meta, which is the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, and Twitter, which is owned by Elon Musk.

In January 2021, Trump was banned from uploading videos on YouTube, with the social media platform at the time stating that rules of incitement of violence were broken by his channel.

However, according to the press account on YouTube, Trump's account is now back online.

"Starting today, the Donald J. Trump channel is no longer restricted and can upload new content," wrote Google-owned YouTube on Twitter.

"We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run-up to an election. This channel will continue to be subject to our policies, just like any other channel on YouTube,” it added.

Social media bans

Trump was previously banned by YouTube from sharing videos on its platform days after the US Capitol was stormed by his supporters in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.

Hundreds of rioters had barged into the complex after attempts were made by the US Congress to certify the victory of Joe Biden in the presidential election.

After the US Capitol attack, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts of Trump were also suspended. After seven months, Trump started his own social media platform, Truth Social.

WATCH | US: Meta restores Trump's access to Instagram and Facebook

However, in 2022, Trump announced that he is running for the US presidency in 2024, and after that, his accounts on all social media platforms are being reinstated.

Trump has more than 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube and 87 million followers on Twitter, 34 million on Facebook and 23 million on Instagram.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.