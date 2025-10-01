/Your Snapchat memories could cost you – Here’s why

Snapchat will charge users for storing memories beyond 5GB, sparking backlash from long-time users who face potential costs for accessing old content
Snapchat has announced that it will start charging users for storing their photos and videos in its memories feature, which has been available since 2016. The feature allows users to save photos and videos that were initially posted for a limited time. However, now, those who exceed 5GB of saved memories will need to pay to keep them accessible.
While Snapchat has not disclosed specific prices for users in the UK, it revealed that the change would be implemented globally, with a gradual rollout. The company emphasised that the move was necessary to continue improving the memories feature for all users. A significant portion of users on social media have expressed frustration, accusing Snapchat of being ‘greedy’ for introducing the fee. Many are upset, as they have stored large amounts of content over the years, which now puts them at risk of losing it unless they pay.
The platform will offer users who surpass the 5GB limit a 12-month grace period to download their content or upgrade to a 100GB storage plan. The initial cost of this storage will be $1.99 per month for 100GB, while those subscribed to Snapchat+ or Premium will have access to higher storage options, including 250GB for $3.99 a month.
Snapchat claims that most users have less than 5GB stored, so they won't be affected by the change. However, many long-term users find the sudden imposition of fees unfair, especially given that the service was free for so long. Industry experts, such as Drew Benvie, founder of Battenhall, argue that charging for storage is an inevitable step for social media platforms, as the trend shifts toward saving more content and posting less.
