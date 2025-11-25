Xi Jinping backs Nicolas Maduro, blasts US meddling as warships circle Venezuela, vows to protect Caracas' sovereignty

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reaffirmed Beijing's backing for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, sending a birthday message that pledged continued support for the country's sovereignty at a time of rising tension with the United States. The letter, released by Venezuela's Foreign Ministry, describes China and Venezuela as "intimate friends, dear brothers, and good partners". Xi vowed that Beijing would continue to support Caracas in protecting its national security, stability, and dignity.

China slams the US

The Chinese premier condemned what he called foreign interference in Venezuela's internal affairs, a line seen as a direct response to recent US military moves in the region. He said China would keep supporting Venezuela in "safeguarding its sovereignty and national security, the dignity of the nation, and social stability".

His statement comes at a time when Washington has deployed nearly a dozen warships and around 12,000 sailors and Marines to waters off the Venezuelan coast as part of a counter-narcotics and maritime security mission. Venezuela and its allies say the operation is a cover for political pressure on Maduro. "China resolutely opposes the meddling of external forces in Venezuela’s internal affairs under any pretext," Xi wrote, repeating Beijing's longstanding position on non-intervention.

Beijing's stance mirrors comments made last week by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, who criticised the US campaign known as Operation Southern Spear. Announced by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, the operation targets what Washington calls narco-terrorist networks and labels the Cartel de los Soles, which American officials allege Maduro leads, as a foreign terrorist organisation. Mao said China supports the "Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace" and urged Washington to take steps that "choose a course of action conducive to peace and stability" rather than escalate tensions.

