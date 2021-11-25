World's oldest woman, Francisca Susano, dies at age of 124

The world's oldest womon, Francisca Susano has died at the age of 124. She was the last person alive who was born in the 19th Century.

Born and brought up in Philippines, she was affectionately known as Lola.

She died at her home in Kabankalan in the province of Negros Occidental.

However, the cause of her death is yet to be determined.

''Lola Iska will always remain as our inspiration and pride,'' said Mayor Pedro Zayco.

She had surpassed the previous Guinness World Records holder, Leanne Calment by two years.

In an interview, she had revealed that her secret for living such a long life is a diet consisting mainly of vegetables, with little meat and no pork.

After Lola's last birthday, politician Rodolfo Ordanes had filed a petition urging the House of Representatives to award her £15,000 in recognition of her 'monumental achievement.'

(With inputs from agencies)