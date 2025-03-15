A 108-year-old Japanese woman is the “world’s oldest female barber” and was recently inducted into Guinness World Records. She has been in the profession for 94 years. Shitsui Hakoishi operates her barbershop in Nakagawa, Tochigi Prefecture, and was honoured with the recognition on March 5.

Hakoishi left her hometown and came to Tokyo in 1931. She started as an apprentice at a small salon and got her barber’s licence at the age of 20. From her began her inspirational journey where she saw several hardships but never bowed down.

After getting married, she opened her own barbershop in 1939. However, she lost her husband and her shop in an air raid during World War II. Years later, in 1953, she returned to Nakagawa and established another barbershop. To date, she enjoys a loyal clientele and has no plans to pack up anytime soon.

Her story led her to be picked as a torch-bearer for the Tokyo Olympics. She worked hard to be able to fulfil her commitment and walked more than 1,000 steps every day carrying a pole of the same weight as the torch, SCMP reported.

World's oldest female barber Hakoishi's secret to long life

Hakoishi says she eats a light diel and does routine exercises to maintain her health. Each morning she does strolling, shoulder movements, and leg stretches. She further attributes her longevity to a life mantra dolled by her mother - "Hold no grudges, feel no jealousy, and engage in no quarrels."

She says achieving a Guinness World Record has been her goal for a long time. At the ceremony, she was accompanied by her two kids. Her son also has a barber’s licence and has also written a book on his mother's life. Meanwhile, her daughter, who has cerebral palsy, dedicated her time to working for individuals with disabilities.

People on social media are amazed by Hakoishi's resilience and willpower. A few noted how it is important to have a purpose in life which has not only kept her going in life, but also helped her remain healthy enough to walk and communicate.