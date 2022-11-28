World's most active volcano Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii, USGS issues damning updates

The most active volcano in the world, Mauna Loa in Hawaii, erupted for the first time on Monday in nearly 40 years, according to US authorities. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Sunday at 11:45 pm local time (9:45 pm GMT Monday) that flows of lava remained "contained" within the summit caldera of Mauna Loa. However, the USGS cautioned that the eruption could pose a threat to nearby residents should conditions change. Based on previous occurrences, the notification issued by the US agency stated that the location and advance of lava flows could change quickly during the early eruption stages of this volcano.

JUST IN - Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's biggest active volcano, begins eruption after 38 years of quiet.pic.twitter.com/F7jaRroWUN — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 28, 2022 ×

JUST IN: World’s largest active volcano in Hawaii has started to erupt for the first time since 1984 pic.twitter.com/kT9MPKiiBM — PoliticsVerse 🇺🇸 (@PoliticsVerse) November 28, 2022 ×

The USGS stated that the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory was speaking with emergency responders and that its staff would conduct an aerial reconnaissance over the 13,674-foot (4,168-meter) volcano as soon as possible.

The USGS reports that Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times since 1843. It last erupted in 1984, causing lava to stream down its slopes and approach Hilo, the island's largest town, within 4.5 miles. Despite the summit area and a number of nearby roads being closed, Hawaii's authorities reported that no evacuation orders had been issued.

Long, bright eruptive fissures within the volcanic crater were visible on a USGS webcam on the summit's northern rim, standing out against the nighttime darkness. Reuters reported that Over a dozen earthquakes of more than 2.5 magnitude struck the region in the last two hours, according to the USGS, with one measuring 4.2 in magnitude.

Where is Mauna Loa volcano situated?

The term Mauna Loa, which means "long mountain" in Hawaiian, is appropriate given that the enormous mountain stretches for around 74 miles from its edge along the southern coast of Hawai'i Island to the rim of the caldera where the eruption started on Sunday night.

(With inputs from agencies)