World's e-waste unsustainable, says UN report citing China, India and US

A UN-led report released on Thursday found that the world dumped a record 53.6 million tonnes of e-waste last year. Just 17.4% was recycled.

The Global E-waste Monitor 2020 report found that China, with 10.1 million tonnes, was the biggest contributor to e-waste, and the United States was second with 6.9 million tonnes. India, with 3.2 million tonnes, was third. Together these three countries accounted for nearly 38% of the world's e-waste last year.

"Continent wise, it is quite simple, if you go by the total wage and rated per continent, it is definitely Asia, simply because there is also the biggest world population." Ruediger Kuehr, Director of the United Nations University Uni-Vie Scycle and Co-author of the report of e-waste told Reuters.

While the overall damage done to the environment from all the un-recycled waste may be incalculable, the message from the report was conclusive: "The way in which we produce, consume, and dispose of e-waste is unsustainable."

Global warming is just one issue cited by the report as it noted 98 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents were released into the atmosphere as a result of inadequate recycling of "undocumented" refrigerators and air conditioners.

This year's coronavirus lockdowns have exacerbated the e-waste problem.

"This is not yet reflected in the global e-waste…but we can likely expect also an increase due to the COVID crisis because all of us are doing now home work or home schooling." Kuehr said.

What is happening in India and China is symptomatic of a wider problem in developing countries, where demand for goods like washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners is rising rapidly.

"We found out that in 2019, we produced roughly 54 million tons of e-waste, which is more or less, the weight of 350 cruise ships like the size of Queen Mary 2. It is a huge amount." Antonis Mavropoulos, International Solid Waste Association (ISWS) President told Reuters.

Dinesh Raj Bandela, deputy programme manager at the Centre for Science and Environment, a New Delhi-based research and advocacy body, said India's focus on e-waste had to go beyond the collection, and manufacturers should be encouraged to produce consumer goods that last longer and are less toxic.

Although India is the only country in South Asia to draft legislation for e-waste, its collection remains rudimentary.