Woman goes on trial in China after 20 years on the run

A woman -- who had been on the run for more than 20 years -- has finally gone on trial in southeastern China. She is accused of killing seven people.

Lao Rongzhi appeared in the Nanchang Intermediate People's Court in Jiangxi province on Monday. She "expressed her apologies" to the victims' families and claimed she was a "victim," who was forced to help her boyfriend, convicted murderer Fa Ziying, out of fear.

Fa was arrested in July 1999. He was convicted of seven murders and executed in December that year.

The two conspired and jointly committed crimes of robbery, kidnapping and intentional homicide in Nanchang, Wenzhou, Changzhou and Hefei.

Lao and Fa were in a relationship between 1996 and 1999.

Lao also had surgery to change her appearance to avoid arrest, according to state broadcaster CCTV.