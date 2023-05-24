Woman dies after being hit by Duchess of Edinburgh's police motorcycle escort

The Duchess of Edinburgh was "deeply saddened" to learn of the death of a great grandmother who got hit by her police outrider, according to Buckingham Palace.

Helen Holland, 81, died two weeks after being "flung 40ft" by a motorbike while crossing a road in west London, as reported by the Telegraph.

The Duchess is said to be privately communicating with Holland's family members.

"The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away. Her Royal Highness's deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland's family,” a palace spokesman said. What happened? On May 10, an outrider collided with Holland at the intersection of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Holland's family said in a statement late Tuesday that she fought "for nearly two weeks for her life... but irreversible brain damage finally ended the battle today."

The Duchess isn't believed to have witnessed the event, and her vehicle was not engaged. After the crash, she expressed her "thoughts and prayers" to Holland.

The Duchess is reported to be on her way to Windsor Castle for evensong.

The crash, which occurred a few days after the Coronation, is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Martin, Holland's son, said his mother died after "suffering multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries" despite using the "safe route of [a] pedestrian crossing."

“This was an accident waiting to happen. The screens had been put up for the Coronation, but it meant that you had to step out a bit into the road to see any traffic,” Martin told MailOnline.

"I was there soon after it happened and it was carnage. The poor lady was flung about 40ft along the road and paramedics were attending to her. She stepped out a bit to peer around the screens and was hit," he added.

The IOPC has stated that it will examine CCTV and police body camera footage and is asking other witnesses to come forward.

Holland was visiting her sister in London at the time of the accident.

Her family described her as a "beautiful, loving, kind, and caring lady who would always put anyone before herself" a few days after the accident.

They stated she was a "well-respected and popular member of the community" and that she was a mother of four, grandmother of ten, and great-grandmother of seven from Birchanger in Essex.