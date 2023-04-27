Woman arrested in Thailand for killing 12 of her friends with cyanide

Thai police have arrested a woman for allegedly killing 12 of her friends by poisoning them with cyanide. Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn came into the ring of suspicion after a victim's family raised doubts about her following the victim's death during a trip with Sararat. She was arrested in Bangkok on Tuesday following recent inquiries into the matter.

Police also said that they believe Sararat also killed 11 others, including an ex-boyfriend. All the killings were reportedly carried out due to financial motives. Sararat has denied all the charges and has been denied bail by Thai authorities.

One of the victims targeted by Sararat had loaned her 250,000 baht ($7,300), police said. The woman had lunch with Sararat, after which she vomited and fainted. However, she survived.

Two weeks back, Sararat had gone to the Ratchaburi province, west of Bangkok, with her friend. There she participated in a Buddhist protection ritual at a river, police said. Soon after, her friend Siriporn Khanwong collapsed and died on the riverbank. Her phone, money and bags also went missing. Following the autopsy, traces of cyanide were found in her body, police said.

The murders began in 2020 and the police said that all of them died in the same way. Others killed include her former partner and two female police officers. The other victims were not named.

Relatives of the victims said that jewellery and cash were missing after they were killed, police said. But they didn't suspect any foul play and the police believe that evidence gathering could be a challenge.

While a lot of the bodies have been cremated, cyanide can be detected in corpses several months after death.

(With inputs from agencies)

