Witness describes deadly, horrific 'launch and bite' shark attack 

A horrific shark attack that involved the creature "launch and bite" a surfer before taking him under water and reappearing with lifeless "body in his mouth" has prompted authorities to up vigil at a known shark hotspot in South Australia, said media reports. Search for the man's remains have been unsuccessful and authorities have reportedly called off the search owing to adverse weather.

The incident took place at Granite Beach, Streaky Bay, South Australia.

“I saw the shark go and just launch and bite,” Ian Brophy told the Advertiser. “Over the top of the guy and bite and drag him down under the water and then nothing for a minute or two and blood everywhere and then up pops the board. That’s all it was, was this guy getting torn apart. I saw him in the wave and the shark had his body in his mouth. It was pretty gruesome. It took every bit of him I think. Sixty years of surfing and I’ve never seen anything like that before in my life.”

Another person on the beach, Jeff Schmucker rushed into water on his jet ski and tried to scare the shark away with the speedy water-vehicle. Media reports said that Schmucker indeed encountered the shark suspected to have killed the man and the creature reportedly circled his jet ski at one point.

The death of the 55-year-old surfer was reportedly second shark attack in the region in less than a month. On October 2, a woman was attacked by a shark at Beachport. Pamela Cook, was taking her morning swim when a shark bit her leg. Her condition required her to undergo a surgery. She is reportedly in a stable condition.