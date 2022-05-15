WION's global summit 2022: World leaders will discuss way out of war and conflict

WION (World Is One News) is going to host its 'Global Summit: Mission Peace' on May 16 in Dubai at 11:30 am (Indian Standard Time).

During the summit, global leaders will discuss what is the way out of the war and the conflict taking place all across the world.

The fifth edition of WION's flagship summit will have four panels with 23 speakers from 16 countries.

A host of leaders, diplomats, ministers, and policymakers will assemble in Dubai for an extensive debate and discussion on global issues that matter to all of us.

The first session of the summit is titled 'Waving the White Flag on Armed Conflict' and the dialogue partners for the session include Jane Holl Lute, Former Deputy Secretary, Department of Homeland Security, US, Yasuhide Nakayama, Former State Minister Of Defense, Japan, Marko Mihkelson, Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of Estonian Parliament, Shahmahmood Miakhel, Former Governor of Nangarhar and Deputy Minister of Interior, Afghanistan and Dmytro Senik, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine.

The second session of the summit is titled 'The Emerging Threat from Bioweapons' and the dialogue partners for the session include Fawzia Koofi, the First woman Deputy speaker of the Afghan parliament, Peace Negotiator and Noble Prize Favorite 2020, Dr. Vladzimir Astapenka, Deputy Head of the National Anti-Crisis Management of Belarus and Former Minister, Mitsuaki Kojima, Former Japan Ambassador.

WION's flagship summit is back!



This year, the forum is deliberating on the biggest issue of our times, Conflict.



Join the peace process in Dubai on the 16th of May#WionGlobalSummit #MissionPeace



The third session of the summit is titled 'Trade Wars: No Long-Term Winners' and the dialogue partners for the session include Kostiantyn Koshelenko, Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Ukraine, Supa Mandiwanzira, Former Minister of ICT, Postal & Cyber Security, Zimbabwe, Barakat Alkindi, Digital Transformation & Information Security Specialist and Former Director, Digital Transformation and Abu Dhabi Police, William Brown, Director, Crisis and Resilience Consulting, Middle East, Control Risks.

The fourth and the last session of the summit is titled 'Digital Warfare: Securing the World Wide Web' and the dialogue partners for the session include Pat Breen, Ex-Minister for Trade and Business Ireland, Simon Lacey, Senior Lecturer, School of Economics and Public Policy, The University of Adelaide & Former Vice President, Huawei Technologies, Nabil Fahmy, Former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Egypt, Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Bangladesh and Richie Santosdiaz, Senior strategic advisor for Emirati-owned The Corporate Group.