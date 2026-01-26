/Will X get banned in the EU? European Commission opens new probe into Musk’s platform over Grok images

The European Commission launched a formal investigation into Elon Musk’s social media platform X on Monday (Jan 26). The probe follows widespread controversy over the generation of non-consensual sexualized deepfake images, including those of minors, by the platform’s AI chatbot, Grok. Under the Digital Services Act (DSA), regulators will determine whether X has failed its legal obligation to mitigate systemic risks when integrating AI tools. If found non-compliant with the European Union's digital media and privacy laws, the platform could face astronomical fines or, in extreme cases, a total ban across the 27-nation bloc.



"The harm caused by illegal images is very real. In Europe, we will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour, such as digital undressing of women and children," the European Commission chief said, AFP reported.

"It is simple, we will not hand over consent and child protection to tech companies to violate and monetise," von der Leyen said. "Measures have been taken, but more is needed, online and offline, to protect our citizens."

Grok has faced backlash from many countries, including the European Union, India and the United Kingdom, over its image creation feature that allowed users to sexualize and share pictures of women and children using simple text prompts, while Indonesia became the first country to deny all access to the tool.

X, formerly known as Twitter, has been at odds with regulators in several countries since its takeover by Elon Musk, who acquired the social media platform in a $44 billion deal in October 2022.

Earlier, the European Union imposed a $140 million fine on X for breaching the bloc's transparency rules under the Digital Service Act (DSA). The regulators sEuropean regulators found X guilty of three violations after a two-year probe.

Deceptive Blue Checkmarks: €45 million fine

The platform’s paid blue checkmark system, which the EU said has “deceptive design,” arguing that it blurs the line between genuine voices and scammers and exposes users to fraud. The Commission said the badge “does not meaningfully verify who is behind the account,” making authenticity harder to judge.

Flawed Ad Repository:€35 million fine

Under the DSA, platforms must maintain a searchable ad database showing buyers, targeting criteria, and spending. Regulators found X’s repository hampered by “built-in limitations, delays, and access obstacles,” restricting researchers and watchdogs from tracking hidden influence operations or scams.

Researcher data barriers: €40 million fine

X allegedly created “unnecessary barriers” that blocked academics and experts from accessing public data essential for studying systemic risks such as hate speech and election interference. The EU said this opacity undermines efforts to protect democratic processes.

However, to address these concerns raised by several countries, Elon Musk decided to make X's new algorithm accessible to the public, including all code for organic and advertising post recommendations. He said everyone will be able to see the code used to govern what posts are recommended to the users.