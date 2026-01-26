F-15s, warships and USS Abraham Lincoln: What military assets has US deployed as Iran tensions rise?

As tensions between US and Iran sharpen after a short-pause, the United States has accelerated the deployment of major military assets to the Middle East, signalling readiness while keeping options open. According to the Associated Press, the Pentagon has moved fighter aircraft, an aircraft carrier strike group along with naval escorts into the region as US President Donald Trump continues to warn of possible action amid Iran’s crackdown on protests. Meanwhile, Iran has responded with its own warning. On Sunday, authorities unveiled a mural in Tehran’s Enghelab Square showing a damaged aircraft carrier, signalling retaliation if the US attempts a strike.

