Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (Feb 15) said that Kyiv would never accept deals "reached behind our backs", stressing that Ukraine needs coordinated diplomacy.

Advertisment

While speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky said, "We will never accept deals reached behind our backs, without our involvement."

“No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine, no decisions about Europe without Europe. Europe must have a seat at the table,” Zelenskyy told the Conference.

He added that he would not take Nato membership for Ukraine off the table. "We need coordinated diplomacy … end of this war should be our ‘first shared success.”

Advertisment

Also read: ‘We want peace very much, but…’: Zelensky demands ‘real security guarantees’ from Vance during talks in Munich

According to a report by Reuters, Zelenskyy told leaders at the conference that it would be “dangerous” for US President Donald Trump to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin before him.

'Calls for another NATO in Ukraine'

Advertisment

The Ukrainian president said that if Ukraine does not achieve Nato membership, there should be conditions to build "another Nato in Ukraine".

Also read: ‘We will create NATO in Ukraine’: Zelensky on NATO ambitions, Trump’s personal number, and more

He stressed that now the most influential Nato member seems to be Vladimir Putin.

"We cannot agree to a ceasefire without real security guarantees," he said.

Calls for European army

The Ukrainian president on Saturday said that the time has come for a European army to be created.

He added that the North Korean troops fighting Ukraine are learning "modern warfare".

Also read: Ukraine's Zelensky says talks with Trump ‘not enough’ for peace as Russia skips Munich Security Conference

Zelensky urged for the European army's support, saying, "Our army alone is not enough, we need your support."

While addressing the conference, he said that Ukraine has clear intelligence that Russia plans to send troops to Belarus this summer, Reuters reported.

“I urge you to act for your own sake.” He also asked “If Russia launches an attack or false-flag operation, are your armies ready?," the Ukrainian president urged the European leaders.

Also read: ‘Unacceptable, irrelevant, election interference’: JD Vance’s Munich speech slammed by Europe, praised by Russia

'Weapons should be fully produced in Europe'

Zelensky said that the weapons should be fully produced in Europe, adding, "Europe must decide its own future."

(With inputs from agencies)