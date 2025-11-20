/‘Will highlight affordability concerns in meeting with President Trump’: Mamdani

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani said in a press conference on Thursday morning at City Hall Park that he plans to focus on affordability when he meets with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday. Trump had announced the upcoming meeting with Mamdani even as sceptics wonder if the meeting will diffuse the tension between the two leaders who have openly criticised each other. The mayor-elect called it “an opportunity to make the case for New Yorkers,” and said he also plans to discuss economic security and public safety. “I will be heading to Washington, D.C. tomorrow to meet with President Trump at the White House. It is customary for the mayor of this city to meet with the White House, given their mutual reliance,” Mamdani said.

“It is more critical than ever, given the national crisis of affordability—one that New Yorkers know very well across these five boroughs—and the specific challenge many cities are facing with balancing public safety against steps taken by this administration,” he added.

Mamdani said his team reached out to set up the meeting, “because I will work with anyone to make life more affordable for the more than 8.5 million people who call this city home.”

“I have many disagreements with the president, and I believe that we should be relentless and pursue all avenues and all meetings that could make our city affordable for every single New Yorker,” he asserted.

“I intend to make it clear to President Trump that I will work with him on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers. If an agenda hurts New Yorkers, I will also be the first to say so.”

Mamdani said New Yorkers may see the meeting as one between “two very different candidates who they voted for, for the same reasons.”

“They wanted a leader who would take on the cost of living crisis that makes it impossible for working people to afford living in this city,” he added.

“We ran a campaign focused on the same thing: Cost of living. And what we found, actually, is that 1 in 10 New Yorkers who voted for Trump ended up voting for our campaign, and they did so because they’re looking for leaders to actually deliver on the cost of living crisis,” Mamdani said.

Mamdani was asked whether he expects to face any negativity from the president or from other lawmakers on Capitol Hill since Trump has been a vocal critic of the democratic socialist, called him a “communist” and threatened to withhold federal funding.

“Being a New Yorker means that you’re prepared for all situations, all kinds of comments, all kinds of commentary,” Mamdani replied.