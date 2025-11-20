/New Zealand halts new puberty blocker prescriptions for young transgender people

In a major decision, the New Zealand government has announced that it is banning new puberty blocker prescriptions for young transgender people. The measure comes amid growing global debate about the number of adolescents seeking to change gender, dividing those concerned about the hastiness in prescribing such impactful medications and those worried about access to remedies they deem life-saving. Critics say the move could further harm the mental well-being of those affected.

There is a growing concern that such treatments are being prescribed too quickly and easily, while others deem it as restricting access to ‘essential’ care.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said on Wednesday that doctors will no longer be allowed to prescribe gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogues for cases of gender dysphoria or gender incongruence for patients not already using these treatments.

The decision resulted from a health ministry finding of a lack of “high-quality evidence that demonstrates the benefits or risks,” Brown added in a statement. The ban would come into force starting December 19.

Some countries, like Britain, have already placed a temporary ban on the sale or supply of these drugs to those under 18 who are not already taking them.

In New Zealand, however, the drugs will still be available for those with early onset puberty, endometriosis, or prostate cancer, as well as for current users. The health ministry said 113 people were using puberty blockers in 2023, down from 140 in 2021.

The ban will have a devastating impact on the lives and well-being of transgender and gender diverse young people in New Zealand, said Elizabeth McElrea, an official with a transgender health body.

“The ban will lead to worsening mental health, increased suicidality and dysphoria for gender diverse children and young people,” said McElrea, vice president of the Professional Association for Transgender Health Aotearoa.

It would bring a higher risk of experiencing marginalization and discrimination for them, she added.

Treatment decisions should be made by doctors, young people and their parents, said Shanan Halbert, spokesperson for opposition party Labour on Rainbow issues. He also called for the government to provide adequate support for those hit by the ban.