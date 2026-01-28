/Will DHS head Kristi Noem be removed amid Alex Pretti shooting row? Trump's one-word response

Amid mounting pressure on US administration over the killing of an US citizen by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minnesota, US President Donald Trump has defended Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. When asked if she is being removed from her position, Trump responded with a plain "no.” Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump also praised Noem stating that she is doing a good job. Trump said, “I think she’s doing a very good job.” Trump had earlier refused to answer if federal agents acted appropriately during Alex Pretti shooting. Trump spent nearly two hours in a closed-door Oval Office meeting on Monday night with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her senior adviser Corey Lewandowski, according to several reports.

Trump on Sunday (Jan 25), in a telephonic conversation with The Wall Street Journal, said that his administration is reviewing everything about Pretti shooting. On Monday (Jan 26), Trump held telephonic conversation with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and said that his border czar, Tom Homan, would meet with Frey “to continue the discussion”. He also assured that some federal agents will leave Minnesota. Trump had also blamed the Democrats for chaos and loss of American citizens' lives.

Greg Bovino removed?

Reports also emerged that Senior Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino, who is at the centre of controversy around Alex Pretti shooting, is being relieved of his duties. DHS clarified calling him 'key part of the President's team'. However, just a day ago, Trump handed over the command in Minnesota to "border czar" Tom Homan, while Bovino is reportedly was sent back to previous sector in El Centro, California. CNN also reported that DHS has suspended Bovino's access to his social media accounts.

Death of Alex Pretti and Renee Good

Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital and a licensed gun owner, was shot at least 10 times by Border Patrol agents on Nicollet Avenue. While Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino and White House advisor Stephen Miller claimed Pretti was a "domestic terrorist" who approached agents with a handgun to "massacre" them, videos verified by major outlets show Pretti holding a cell phone while trying to assist a woman pushed to the ground by agents.