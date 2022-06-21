Will China send military forces to Pakistan to secure its interests?

The Chinese President and the Chairman of the Central Military Commission, Xi Jinping, have signed an order which allows China to enforce military operations other than war.

"Outline of Military Non-War Military Actions (Trial)" will take effect on June 15, 2022. The outline consists of 6 chapters and 59 articles which propagate Xi Jinping's ideology of socialism and his vision for China in the New Era.

It recapitulates the previous missions' experience and draws heavily from the relevant theoretical achievements of the military and the field, providing a standardised framework for the troops to conduct non-war military operations based upon the principles, organisational structure, and command structure, as well as security, political work, etc.

According to Chinese media, this will give PLA troops the legal authority to provide humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and peacekeeping missions. However, the order aims to bolster Xi Jinping's ability to control the military in order to secure national sovereignty, security, and geopolitical interests.

An important part of the outline is that it permits the PLA to send Chinese troops to execute overseas operations for the purpose of protecting Chinese overseas investments, projects, personnel, and strategic trade routes to prevent the spillover effect of regional instability.

In April, BLA engaged in a terrorist attack on a shuttle van of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi in Pakistan, killing three Chinese teachers. In addition, BLA has targeted Chinese nationals on a number of occasions. With the new outline, Beijing may have grounds to send military forces to Pakistan.



