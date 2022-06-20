China tests land-based missile interception system 

Chinese Defence Ministry has said that the country has carried out a land-based missile interception test. In a brief statement late on Sunday that the test "achieved its expected purpose. The ministry claimed that the test was not aimed at any country.

Under the ambitious scheme overseen by Chinese President Xi Jinping, China is putting a lot of resources into research aimed a developing all sorts of missiles. This ranges for missiles that cand destroy satellites in space to advanced nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles

Beijing has tested missile interceptors before; the most recent previous public announcement of a test was in February 2021, and before that in 2018. State media has said China has conducted anti-missile system tests since at least 2010.

The ministry said in a brief statement late on Sunday that the "ground-based midcourse anti-missile intercept technology" test had been carried out that night.

"The test reached its expected goals," the ministry said. "This test was defensive and not aimed at any country."

It provided no other details.

China, with its allly Russia have repeatedly objected to US deployment of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system in South Korea.

China argued the equipment's powerful radar could penetrate into its territory.

China has given few details about its own missile programmes, aside from occasional brief statements by the Defence Ministry or in state media.

(With inputs from agencies)