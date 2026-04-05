/Why is US using 50-year-old jets in Iran war? Inside the deadly F-15E ‘bomb trucks’

The US has been relying heavily on the F-15E Strike Eagle for deep-strike missions in the ongoing Iran conflict, even as questions grow over the use of decades-old aircraft in modern warfare. The debate intensified after an F-15E was shot down over southwestern Iran on April 3 - marking the first time in more than 20 years that a US fighter jet has been lost to enemy fire. Both crew members survived, but the incident has raised concerns about the vulnerability of non-stealth aircraft in heavily defended airspace.

What is the F-15E Strike Eagle?

The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter developed by McDonnell Douglas, now part of Boeing. It is an advanced variant of the original F-15, designed to perform both air-to-air combat and deep ground strikes. Introduced in 1988, the aircraft quickly became a backbone of US airpower, seeing action in major conflicts such as Operation Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

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Unlike traditional fighters, the F-15E is specifically built for long-range missions deep inside enemy territory, capable of operating without escort or dedicated electronic warfare support. Despite its origins in the 1970s, the F-15E remains one of the most versatile and powerful aircraft in the US arsenal - often referred to as a “bomb truck” due to its massive payload capacity.

One of its biggest advantages is firepower. The aircraft can carry more than 10,400 kilograms of ordnance, nearly double what stealth fighters like the F-35 Lightning II can carry internally while maintaining low radar visibility. This allows it to deliver a wide mix of precision-guided munitions in a single mission.

Speed and range are also critical factors. Powered by twin engines, the F-15E can exceed Mach 2.5 and operate deep inside hostile territory thanks to its conformal fuel tanks, which extend range without sacrificing weapon load.

Another key strength is its two-person crew. While the pilot focuses on flying and combat manoeuvres, the Weapon Systems Officer (WSO) manages targeting systems, sensors, and electronic warfare — a crucial advantage in complex strike missions. Although the platform is decades old, today’s F-15E is far from outdated. Continuous upgrades have significantly enhanced its combat effectiveness.

The AN/APG-82(V)1 AESA radar provides advanced long-range detection and tracking capabilities, while the Eagle Passive/Active Warning and Survivability System (EPAWSS) boosts survivability in contested environments through cutting-edge electronic warfare.

Future variants like the F-15EX Eagle II are being designed to carry next-generation weapons, including hypersonic missiles, capabilities that older stealth platforms cannot easily match due to size constraints. The US Air Force plans to keep modernised versions of the Strike Eagle in service into the 2030s.

Role in the Iran conflict

The F-15E has been central to US operations such as Operation Epic Fury, targeting heavily defended infrastructure and suspected nuclear-related sites in Iran. However, the April 3 shootdown has underscored the risks. According to reports, the aircraft was hit by Iranian air defence systems during a deep-strike mission.

Both crew members ejected safely, triggering a high-risk combat search and rescue operation. The pilot was recovered shortly after the crash, while the WSO, a colonel, was rescued two days later after evading capture in mountainous terrain.

US President Donald Trump described the mission as “one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history”. The operation reportedly involved dozens of aircraft, and US forces destroyed two of their own MC-130J aircraft on the ground to prevent them from falling into enemy hands.

A growing debate

The continued use of the F-15E highlights a broader dilemma in modern warfare. While stealth aircraft offer survivability, they often lack the payload and endurance needed for sustained, high-intensity strike operations.