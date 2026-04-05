/‘Iran is larger than Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan combined’: Charlie Kirk’s post before his assassination resurfaces amid Tehran war

A social media post by assassinated conservative commentator, Charlie Kirk, warning against a new West Asia war has resurfaced online, following remarks by his widow, Erika Kirk, praising US troops amid the ongoing military campaign dubbed Operation Epic Fury.

Erika Kirk took to X to express support for American forces, writing: “Regardless of your opinion on Operation Epic Fury or your political affiliation, we have the greatest military in the world. Its strength lies not just in power, but in the courage, discipline, and sacrifice of our troops. God bless our men and women in uniform.”

Her post quickly drew reactions, with several users sharing screenshots of Charlie Kirk’s earlier remarks cautioning against military escalation in the region.

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‘War drums are beating again’

In an April 2025 post, written roughly two months before his death, Charlie Kirk warned that Washington was edging towards another major conflict. “The war drums are beating again in D.C.,” he wrote, adding that “a new Middle East war would be a catastrophic mistake”.

Kirk argued that the US was ill-prepared for another prolonged conflict, citing depleted military stockpiles after years of support for Ukraine, ongoing efforts to rebuild domestic manufacturing, and the country’s mounting fiscal pressures.

“Iran is larger than Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan combined. A war would not be easy and could easily become a calamity,” he said, cautioning that such a conflict could spiral beyond control.

He also praised US President Donald Trump for what he described as restraint during his first term, suggesting that Washington had a “golden opportunity” to disengage from what he termed Middle East “quagmires”.

Assassination and renewed attention

Charlie Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead on 10 September 2025 during a campus appearance in Orem, Utah. Authorities said the incident occurred during a student Q&A session at Utah Valley University. The suspect, identified as Tyler Robinson, was later taken into custody. His past statements have now gained renewed attention amid the intensifying conflict involving Iran.

Operation Epic Fury

The US launched Operation Epic Fury on 28 February, deploying a range of military assets including suicide drones, Tomahawk cruise missiles and stealth aircraft against Iranian targets. The operation also reportedly marked the first combat use of low-cost one-way attack drones modelled on Iranian designs.