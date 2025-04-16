Singaporean Prime Minister on Tuesday (Apr 16) announced that Parliament has been dissolved by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at his advice. This was followed by an announcement by the election commission that national elections would take place on May 3.

While the election will be the first electoral test for PM Wong, the sudden announcement of the polls has posed a lot of questions. Analysts say that the move comes amid worries about the cost of living and fears of a recession after reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. They also say that Wong wants to fight the elections, highlighting the global trade turmoil and not the bread-and-butter issues.

US tariffs and Singapore elections

Singapore, a small and open economy whose trade is about three times its gross domestic product, adjusted its GDP growth forecast for 2025 downwards on Monday to between 0 and 2 per cent from 1 to 3 per cent, citing the impact of US tariffs. Singapore, which currently imposes zero tariffs on US imports, is still subject to the baseline 10 per cent rate.

"We are witnessing profound changes in the world. It is becoming more uncertain, unsettled and even unstable. The global conditions that enabled Singapore's success over the past decades may no longer hold," Wong said on social media.

"That is why I have called this General Election. At this critical juncture, Singaporeans should decide on the team to lead our nation and to chart our way forward together," his post added.

Issues faced by Singaporeans

In the past few years, Singapore has been rocked by a series of high-profile scandals, raising frustration among voters already wearied by exorbitant living costs. High costs of living remain one of the top issues for voters as it has become one of the most expensive cities to live in. Overcrowding due to large-scale immigration is another problem faced by Singaporeans. Economic difficulties became worse after the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020 and the ruling party - the People's Action Party (PAP) - turned to offering cash handouts and social welfare programs to help people cope with their financial woes. Additionally, the ruling party is also facing allegations of restrictions on free speech, media censorship and the use of oppressive laws against dissent. This election will be a litmus test for Wong.

However, Wong seemed to be dismissing the internal problems. In a Facebook post earlier this week, he said, "The biggest contest we face isn't between political parties, it's Singapore vs the world...Our mission... is clear: to keep our nation a shining beacon of stability, progress and hope."

On the political front

The next election has to be called before the legal deadline in November Notably, Singapore celebrates its 60th anniversary of independence in August. The first step towards calling for a early general election came in January when the Wong-led government announced that a committee tasked with setting electoral boundaries has been formed. Analysts told 'This Week In Asia' that the move to create the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) paved the way for an early election.

Wong took over from long-time premier Lee Hsien Loong as leader of the People's Action Party (PAP) in May 2024. Lee's departure marked the end of a political dynasty founded by his father, Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s first prime minister, credited with transforming Singapore into one of the world’s wealthiest nations.

The PAP has won every election in Singapore since its independence in 1965. However, the ruling party's popularity has dimmed in recent elections as the opposition gained more ground in parliament, winning an unprecedented six seats in 2011 and 2015, and 10 in 2020.

Wong has been in election mode since February and delivered what analysts called "a full-blown election budget" with goodies for all Singaporeans ahead of the polls. He has also launched a "Forward Singapore" plan that aims to give Singaporeans a say in how to develop a more balanced, vibrant and inclusive agenda for the next generation, as per report.

The upcoming election will have four more seats compared to the last vote in 2020, with 97 lawmakers elected from 15 single-member electoral divisions and 18 divisions with 4 or 5 members each. Nomination day is on April 23.

(With inputs from agencies)