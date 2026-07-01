/Why a 10-minute delay is a big deal in Japan - and what India can learn from its culture of punctuality

If you have watched Japanese shows, movies, or even cartoons, the world-famous Doraemon, for example, you may have noticed how often they highlight the time. Characters worry about being late, check their watches, or rush to meet deadlines. These moments hint at how deeply Japan values punctuality.

When we talk about punctuality, being on time, the first country that comes to mind should be Japan. Across the world, 10 minutes, 15 minutes, or even 30 minutes late can be casually ignored. But in Japan, you’re expected to be on time, not early, not late, but exactly on time. Rooted in culture, this respect for time touches every aspect of polite and punctual Japanese society.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is visiting India from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, and as these diplomatic talks unfold in the capital city of India, here we take a look at Japan's punctuality as culture.

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Is being late in Japan rude?

Japanese punctuality is renowned across the globe, but it’s not just about the clock. Being on time in Japan goes far beyond arriving at a specific moment. It’s treated as a form of respect for the person you’re meeting, for the gathering, for your workplace, and for the work you’re doing.

You’re not just respecting time. You’re not respecting others. When everyone honours time, systems run smoothly, trust builds, and relationships stay balanced. In Japan, arriving 10 minutes before the scheduled time is considered appropriate, and showing up exactly on time can still be seen as late. But how serious are people and the government about punctuality? To see for yourself, you must visit Japan. There, trains arrive precisely when scheduled.

Picture of an office in Japan Photograph: (AFP)

The railway issues an apology for being late

In Japan, railway operators issue public apologies when trains are delayed. even by just a few minutes. In many countries, such a delay would go unnoticed. This happens because punctuality is a cornerstone of the country’s transport system. Not only that, but delays are extremely rare. When they do happen, passengers are often given delay certificates as proof to show their bosses.

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Picture showing inside view of public transport in Japan Photograph: (AFP)

What does meiwaku mean?

In the Japanese concept, it roughly translates to "causing trouble," and doing something that brings inconveniences and burdens to others. If you are arriving late, it has often been viewed as causing meiwaku because you have troubled another person by making them wait. So it is the Japanese principle of avoiding actions that cause trouble for others, and being considerate enough for others has been taken as equally important in everyday life.

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How do people manage punctuality?

This habit of arriving on time and being punctual is instilled from a young age when children are in school, reinforced by strict policies and expectations. Companies provide training, and employees are expected to manage their time effectively, often staying late if necessary. People in Japan are in habit of scheduling their activities, event and everything. So that things don't get messed up.

Picture of the Bullet train Photograph: (AFP)

What's the biggest example of punctuality in Japan?

To experience this in Japan, the easiest thing for a tourist to do is travel on the bullet train. You will observe how disciplined everything is, trains arrive on schedule despite the chaotic things, and every part of the system runs smoothly and in perfect balance.

What’s the message for India here?