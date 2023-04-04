Who was Roy McGrath? Ex-Hogan chief of staff killed in confrontation with FBI in Tennessee

Roy McGrath was the former chief of staff for Governor Larry Hogan. He became the subject of a manhunt in the United States. However, McGrath died in an encounter with federal agents on Monday, April 3, 2023. Joseph Murtha, a defence attorney, confirmed the news of Roy McGrath's death. He said, "Roy succumbed to the injuries inflicted earlier this evening. It is unclear if it was a self-inflicted wound or a result of an exchange of gunfire with the FBI. It is a tragic ending to three weeks of uncertainty. I think it's important to stress that Roy never wavered about his innocence."

McGrath did not appear at his scheduled trial in the federal court of Baltimore on March 13. It was related to the eight-count indictment about his employment at the quasi-public Maryland Environmental Service and as the governor's chief of staff.

Here's everything you need to know about Roy McGrath, his trial and his death.

What did Roy McGrath do?

Roy McGrath was the chief of staff for Larry Hogan in the spring of 2020 for three months. He faced eight counts, including wire fraud, theft, and falsification of government documents. According to reports, he wanted to secure a $233,648 severance payment from the Maryland Environmental Service during his joining. The payment was equal to his annual salary as chief of staff.

Furthermore, McGrath sought reimbursement for many expenses from the state and failed to claim vacation time while in Florida and on a Mediterranean cruise. The state court has charged him for allegedly recording private calls of a senior state official without consent during his time at the Maryland Environmental Service and as chief of staff.

More about Roy McGrath's wife, age & personal life

Roy McGrath got famous when the media exposed that he falsified records and theft as the chief of staff for Governor Larry Hogan. Reports say that his net worth was around $2 million. He tendered his resignation as the chief of staff after the allegations.