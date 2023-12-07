Who was Juanita Castro? Younger sister of former presidents of Cuba who worked for the CIA

Juanita Castro Ruz was a Cuban-American activist and writer, and also the younger sister of Fidel and Raúl, both former presidents of Cuba, and Ramón, a prominent figure of the Cuban Revolution. She passed away on 4 December 2023 in Miami at 90.

Here's everything you need to know about Juanita Castro.

Juanita Castro's Early Life

Born in Birán near Mayarí on 6 May 1933, Juanita Castro was the fourth child of Ángel Castro y Argiz and Lina Ruz González. She had three brothers, Ramón, Fidel, and Raúl, and three sisters, Angelita, Emma, and Agustina. Castro had six other half-siblings.

Juanita Castro's Political Life

Juanita Castro actively participated in the Cuban revolution. In 1958, she went to the United States to raise funds to support the rebellious movement. However, she felt betrayed by the growing influence of Cuban communists in the government once the revolution was over.

Initially, she supported her brothers' efforts to overthrow dictator Fulgencio Batista. However, Fidel and Raúl's government policies clashed with family interests, as after taking power in 1959, Fidel Castro became a hard-line communist and pushed those who disagreed with the government.

In this climate, Juanita Castro, a staunch anti-communist, became a CIA double agent under the codename Donna to oppose her brothers' policies. In her book, Juanita wrote about how she collaborated with the CIA briefly after the US blew up the Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961.

Juanita told the CIA agent that she didn't want the money. She did not support any violence against her brothers or others. However, she smuggled messages and documents back into Cuba inside tinned goods. The CIA communicated with her using shortwave radio.

When she fled to the US, she helped find a CIA-backed non-profit organisation that worked against the Castro government.

Juanita Castro's Later Life

After her mother's death, she fled the island, went to the US and never saw her brothers again. In her later stages, she settled into a quiet life in Little Havana.

In 1973, she opened a pharmacy, Mini Price, which she later sold to CVS Pharmacy. She became a US citizen in 1984.

In 2009, she co-wrote her autobiography with Mexican journalist Antonieta Collins, The Secret History.

She died in Miami, Florida, on 4 December 2023, at 90.