Who is 'Polar Preet'? She can be first woman to trek solo, unaided across Antarctica

Capt. Preet Chandi sought to demonstrate that "no matter where we are from, no matter what we look like, we can achieve anything we desire" by becoming the first woman of colour to successfully complete a solo, unassisted expedition to the South Pole. Currently, "Polar Preet" is aiming for a bigger challenge: she wants to become the first woman to travel alone and unassisted across the entire continent of Antarctica.

The 33-year-old is currently preparing for "phase two" of her trailblazing tour, which would require travelling more than 1,000 miles in temperatures as low as minus 50C. Just a few months prior, she had trekked 700 miles in 40 days. Preet will go coast to coast in an estimated 75 days, battling winds of high to 60 mph while towing a sledge behind her equipment.

Announcing the expedition in an Instagram post, she said, “Why did I go to Antarctica in the first place and why am I going back? I wanted to show that no matter where we are from, no matter what we look like, we can achieve anything we want. I want to inspire others to push their boundaries and encourage them to believe in themselves. I want to break that glass ceiling!”

Also Read: Mexico arrests drug lord on 'FBI ten most wanted fugitive' list

At the end of the year, the army physiotherapist will take some time off to try to write her name into the record books yet again. She works on her cardiovascular and muscular strength as well as dragging tyres to simulate the weight of her sledge.

(with inputs from agencies)