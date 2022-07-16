Mexico arrests drug lord on 'FBI ten most wanted fugitive' list

Mexico's Navy said on Friday that it had apprehended infamous drug kingpin Rafael Caro Quintero, who was convicted of killing and torturing a U.S. anti-narcotics agent in 1985. This was a significant victory for Mexican and American law enforcement. As a co-founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, one of Latin America's most potent drug trafficking organisations in the 1980s, the kingpin gained notoriety. It had been one of the top priorities for American officials.

As reported by Reuters, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he would seek Caro Quintero's immediate extradition. "There is no hiding place for anyone who kidnaps, tortures, and murders American law enforcement. We are deeply grateful to Mexican authorities for their capture and arrest of Rafael Caro-Quintero," Garland said in a statement.

According to the Navy, a female bloodhound with military training named Max discovered him in a bush area. According to a Mexican official, the arrest in San Simon, Choix, happened as a result of pressure from the US and occurred the same week that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador met with US Vice President Joe Biden in Washington.

Prior to this, Caro Quintero denied any involvement in the murder of Camarena. A Mexican judge released him in 2013 based on a technicality, insulting the previous administration. The FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list lists him as having rapidly returned to trafficking as a member of the Sinaloa Cartel. A $20 million bounty has been placed on his head, a record for a drug trafficker. He lost his final attempt to stop his extradition to the US last year. Another Mexican official assured him that he will be returned to Mexico as soon as possible.

(with inputs from agencies)

