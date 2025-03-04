Former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's pick for US education secretary, was confirmed by the Senate, with a vote of 51-45.

Advertisment

Notably, Trump had vowed to dismantle the department during his election campaign, saying he would 'decentralise' education and empower the state governments to make decisions about education in their own territory.

McMahon, a 76-year-old businesswoman, had expressed concerns about the centralisation of power in Washington, stating that it's detrimental to education. During her testimony before the Senate education committee in February, McMahon noted that "the excessive consolidation of power" in Washington is harming education.

"So what's the remedy? Fund education freedom, not government," she said.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Americans will pay more for groceries, lose jobs'; Canada set to impose retaliatory tariffs on US

Who is Linda McMahon?

Linda McMahon worked as the co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). During her tenure from 1980 to 2009, McMahon held key leadership roles, serving as the president and chief executive, driving the WWE's explosive growth.

Advertisment

She also led the Small Business Administration in Trump's first term.

She is married to Vince McMahon, who is also a key figure in the WWE.

Trump's threat to dismantle the education department has sparked criticism from Democrats, teachers' unions and many parents, who view this as an attack on the public education system.

Underlining his intention, Trump had earlier directed McMahon to "put herself out of a job."

"The American people do not want to see cuts to education and the consequent rise in property taxes. But that is the danger of confirming Ms McMahon," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

At McMahon's confirmation hearing, Senator Bernie Sanders said the department was "providing vital resources for 26 million children in this country who live in high-poverty school districts."

He asserted it was "the responsibility of the federal government to say that every kid in America, whether you're poor, middle class, rich, gets a quality education."



(With inputs from agencies)