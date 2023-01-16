Who is Herzi Halevi? 23rd chief of Israel Defense Forces; a paratrooper, special forces officer and a leader

One of the world's most powerful defense forces the world, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) got its new commander on Monday, 16 January. Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi became the 23rd commander of the Israel Defense Forces after replacing the outgoing chief Aviv Kohavi. Former IDF chief Aviv Kohavi served the forces for a four-year term as the top officer at a time of mounting uncertainty for the military.

The ceremonial transfer of power from the former IDF chief to the incoming chief took place at 10 am local time at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. In the ceremony, Halevi was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

The Incoming Chief of the General Staff, MG Herzi Halevi, was awarded the rank of Lieutenant General in a ceremony today.



Who is Herzi Halevi, the new chief of IDF?

Halevi served as the IDF deputy chief of staff when Israel was facing rising violence in the West Bank, a plethora of challenges along its borders with Gaza and Lebanon, and a shifting campaign against Iran in Syria.

Early life- Herzi Halevi was born in Jerusalem. His father, Shlomo was the son of National Military Organization member Haim Shalom Halevi (Gordin). Her mother, Tzila was the daughter of Rabbi Dov Baar HaCohen Kook and niece of Israel's chief rabbi, Rabbi Abraham Isaac HaCohen Kook. Halevi was named after his uncle, who died several months before his birth during the Six-Day War. Halevi studied at Himmelfarb religious high school and was a member of the Tzofim religious scouts. He graduated from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem with a bachelor's degree in philosophy and business management and also has a master's degree in international resource management from National Defense University in Washington, United States.

Herzi Halevi's illustrious military career:

Halevi joined the IDF in 1985 where he volunteered as a paratrooper in the Paratroopers Brigade. He also served as a soldier and squad leader. After completing officer candidate school, he became an infantry officer and returned to the Paratroopers Brigade as a platoon leader in 1987. During the South Lebanon conflict, Halevi led the brigade's anti-tank company in counter-guerrilla operations. Following that, he was assigned to Sayeret Matkal, the IDF's special forces unit, as the company commander. During the Second Intifada, Halevi commanded the special forces unit. He was appointed chief of the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate in September 2014. Halevi made his second trip to the United States since being promoted to major general in March 2015.

Halevi assumed command of Israel's Southern Command on 6 June 2018, overseeing IDF activity in the Gaza Strip. Following the targeted killing of senior PIJ commander Baha Abu al-Ata in Gaza in November 2019, Halevi led the IDF's Southern Command forces in Operation Black Belt against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

He was appointed deputy chief of staff on 11 July 2021.

What did the Defence Minister say during the handover ceremony?

At the ceremony, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he would work to reduce "external pressure" on the IDF so Halevi could fulfil his role.