Who is Eric Holder- the killer of Nipsey Hussle? Why did he kill the rapper? Father submits an apology letter

Nipsey Hussle verdict: A Los Angeles County judge sentenced a California man, named Eric Holder Jr, to 60 years in prison for killing rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019. A jury had found the 32-year-old killer guilty of first-degree murder in July 2022 for shooting Hussle at least 10 times before a clothing store that the rapper owned. Holder was sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering Hussle, another 25 years for using a gun for murder and an additional 10 years for hurting two bystanders. Before issuing the final verdict, Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke read an apology letter submitted to the court by Eric Holder’s father on his behalf.

Why was Nipsey Hussle shot by Eric Holder?

As per media reports, a brief argument took place between Eric Holder and Nipsey Hussle just before the murder. Hussle reportedly warned Holder against "snitching" to police, which led to a brief argument. Holder left after the argument but returned within 10 minutes and opened fire.

Bryannita Nicholson, who was in a casual relationship with Nipsey Hussle, told the court that she saw Holder load a gun before the shooting. Holder told the rapper, “Did you say I snitched?", before gunning him down in front of his clothing store. As per a report by BBC, Holder belonged to the same street gang as Hussle. For those who don’t know, Hussle grew up in South Los Angeles and joined the Rollin' 60s street gang as a teenager.

Eric Holder’s statement of apology

Before the Nipsey Hussle verdict was out, the Supreme Court Judge read out loud a statement of apology submitted by Eric Holder’s father on behalf of his son. The letter read, “I know there are not enough words or apologies that will fill the void, the loss, the pain, the deep sorrow the family of Ermias Asghedom (Nipsey Hussle) is experiencing. You cannot imagine the agony, the grief, the utter disbelief and devastation I feel knowing my son, Eric Jr., took another person’s life.”

