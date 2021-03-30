WHO chief criticises lack of data access from China for Covid origins' study

The World Health Organization chief on Tuesday criticised the lack of data access from China for the study on the origins of COVID-19.

"Although the team has concluded that a laboratory leak is the least likely hypothesis, this requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am ready to deploy," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing to WHO member states about the investigators' long-awaited report after an international mission to Wuhan, China.

The WHO chief also voiced concern that the international team had difficulty accessing raw data during the mission, adding: "I expect future collaborative studies to include more timely and comprehensive data sharing."

A team commissioned by the World Health Organization to investigate the source of the coronavirus in Wuhan in January concluded that it was "extremely unlikely" that the pathogen originated in a top-security lab in the ground-zero Chinese city.

Covid-19 has killed more than 2.7 million people worldwide in the 15 months since it emerged, forcing governments around the world to introduce restrictions that have battered the global economy.

The probe was plagued by delays, concern over access and bickering between Beijing and Washington, which under former US President Donald Trump's administration accused China of hiding the extent of the initial outbreak.

The WHO declared on January 30, 2020, that COVID-19 constituted an international emergency, its highest level of alert.