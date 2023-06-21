Who are the five passengers aboard the fateful submarine to Titanic?

The submersible that disappeared with five people inside during a dive to the Titanic's wreck remains untraceable. With time running out, experts are preparing for the worst-case scenario. Among those missing is the vehicle's boss, a French submarine operator known as "Mr Titanic", a British aviation tycoon and a wealthy Pakistani businessman and his son. Stockton Rush Rush is the chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions, the company responsible for carrying tourists into the deepest regions of the ocean. The company was founded in 2009 but Rush began his career in 1981 as the youngest jet transport-rated pilot in the world, aged 19.

Over the last two decades, Rush became completely immersed in ocean-related tech ventures to explore the unknown of the deep. He was part of Seattle's BlueView Technologies, which makes small, high-frequency sonar systems.

However, after Rush failed to get the proper permits for the project's support vessel, his company started taking paying customers to the Titanic's wreck in 2021. Shahzada and Suleman Dawood Shahzada Dawood, 48, is one of the wealthiest men in Pakistan and a UK-based board member of the Prince's Trust charity. Dawood and his 19-year-old son boarded the tiny underwater craft to view the well-known Titanic wreck 12,500 feet underwater.

Shahzada is the vice chairman of Engro Corporation - a company that produces fertilisers, food, and energy. Engro had a revenue of $1.2 billion at the end of 2022.

He has an M.Sc. in Global Texting Marketing from Philadelphia University, USA, and an LLB from Buckingham Univerity. Meanwhile, Suleman is a university student and currently holds British citizenship.

Hamish Harding 58-year-old Hamish Harding is a British aviation tycoon and a three-time Guinness world record holder. He is the founder of Action Group and chairman of Action Aviation, an international aircraft brokerage company with headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In 2017, Harding worked with the Antarctic VIP tourism company, White Desert, to introduce the first regular business jet service to the Antarctic using a Gulfstream G550, landing on Wolfsfang Runway, a newly-created ice in Antarctica.

Over the weekend, Harding shared the status of his mission via social media. He shared that a ship had set off from the city of St John’s, in Newfoundland, Canada, for the destination of the Titanic wreck.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet Paul-Henri Nargeolet, more popularly known as "Mr Titanic" was one of the crew members of the submarine. 77-year-old Nargeolet had previously served in the French Navy for over 25 years. He had the experience of diving all over the world and openly spoke about the perils of his adventures, that took him to inaccessible waters of the world's oceans.

As a crew member, Nargeolet had already undertaken more than 30 dives to explore the ruins of the RMS Titanic. It was under his authority that 5,500 objects related to the British ship were recovered, including a 20 tonnes fragment, currently on display in Los Angeles.

