Whitney Hermandorfer - First new judge of Trump's second term, who else is in the pipeline?

Whitney D. Hermandorfer was the first conservative nomination of the second term of President Donald Trump. Senators voted 46-42 to confirm her nomination for the Cincinnati-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Under President Joe Biden Democrat-led Senate confirmed 235 new Federal Judges, and under President Donald Trump's first administration Republican-led Senate confirmed 234 new Federal Judges. However, this term around Trump's priorities had been an aggressive push for ambassadorial nominations and tax, as well as policy legislation.

“There are around 50 vacancies on the federal bench. Our job is to fill those vacancies with more judges who understand the proper role of a judge," said Senator Thune.

Who is Whitney Hermandorfer?

Ms Hermandorfer served as a director of strategic litigation in the Tennessee Attorney General's office. She fiercely defended the state legislation for the abortion ban and the Biden administration's prohibition on discrimination against transgender individuals. She clerked for Supreme Court Justices like Samuel A. Alito and Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett M. Kavanaugh when he was in the Columbia district court. At the age of 38, she is part of the attempt to place younger judges on the bench.

However, her nomination has drawn criticism from Democrats who claim that she has less than 10 years of legal experience and never served as a sole legal counsel, so she lacks the proper credentials to be nominated as a judge of the District Appeals Court.

“The fact that she’s willing to condone President Trump’s false claims further demonstrates a level of partisanship and deference to this president that is unacceptable for someone seeking a lifetime position on the federal bench,” said Senator Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.

Who else is on the pipeline?