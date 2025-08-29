The White House slammed a former official on Thursday (August 28) for his gender-neutral vocabulary. The official, Dr Demetre Daskalakis, the former director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, used the phrase "pregnant people" and not "pregnant women" in his resignation letter on August 27.

He wrote that “the recent change in the adult and children’s immunization schedule threaten the lives of the youngest Americans and pregnant people.” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "He identifies pregnant women as pregnant people. So that’s not someone who we want in this administration anyway. So if people are not aligned with the president’s vision and the secretary’s vision to make our country healthy again, then we will gladly show them the door."

Moments later, Leavitt was pressed on whether officials pushing back privately on the president’s agenda should fear losing their jobs.

