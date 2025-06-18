Nine countries in the world either have nuclear weapons or are believed to possess them, while five out of them including, the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom were the first to develop and declare such capability.

All five countries are signatories to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) and according to this, it commits countries that don't have nuclear arms not to build or obtain them.

Moreover, it also restricts the countries who possess the weapons to "pursue negotiations in good faith" aimed at nuclear disarmament.

Details of nine countries, with their nuclear arms stockpiles

Russia: 4309

United States: 3700

China: 600

France: 290

United Kingdom: 225

India: 180

Pakistan: 170

Israel: 90

North Korea: 50

Meanwhile, neither India nor Pakistan have signed the NPT, and have gradually built up their nuclear arms.

In 1974, India conducted its first nuclear test, followed by another in 1998.

Within weeks, Pakistan made its entry into the group of declared nuclear-armed states and carried out its own nuclear tests.

Israel has not signed the NPT and has never officially confirmed possessing nuclear weapons. However, it is widely believed that they have developed them.

North Korea joined the NPT in 1985 but withdrew in 2003, citing alleged US aggression.

But since 2006, it has carried out a series of nuclear tests, which has raised further tensions.

While Iran has continuously maintained that its nuclear program is intended solely for peaceful purposes, but the US and Israel have consistently raised concerns over the issue.

In recent years, Iran has been reaching uranium levels of up to 60 per cent purity, which is close to the 90 per cent required for weapons-grade material.