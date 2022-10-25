When Cameron did a Nostradamus. Rishi Sunak becoming UK prime minister was predicted long ago - Watch

Amid economic turmoil and recession fears in the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak took charge as the new prime minister of the country on Tuesday (October 25). But it looks like the appointment of the first British-Indian premier was predicted by former UK PM David Cameron years ago.

After Sunak became the ruling Conservatives' new leader when rival contender Penny Mordaunt failed to secure enough nominations from Tory MPs and backed out, Cameron took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate Sunak.

He wrote: "Huge congratulations @RishiSunak on becoming PM to lead us through challenging times. I predicted a decade ago that @Conservatives would select our first Brit Indian PM & proud today that comes to be. I wish Rishi the v best, he has my wholehearted support."

Huge congratulations @RishiSunak on becoming PM to lead us through challenging times. I predicted a decade ago that @Conservatives would select our first Brit Indian PM & proud today that comes to be. I wish Rishi the v best, he has my wholehearted support https://t.co/yXLyo0hWTq — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) October 24, 2022 ×

Admitting the forecast, Cameron shared a decade-old article published by an Indian media outlet, Hindustan Times, on his prediction.

In 2012, at the launch of the Conservative Friends of India, Cameron said as quoted by the report: "We were the first party to have a woman prime minister (Mrs Margaret Thatcher), we were the first party in (Benjamin) Disraeli to have a Jewish prime minister and when I look at the talent behind me I think we are going to be the first party to have a British Indian Prime Minister."

"Prediction Becomes Reality."



Former British PM David Cameron Predicted in 2015 that there will be an Indian Origin PM in the UK. Now #RishiSunak is the Prime Minister.



Congratulations @RishiSunak 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vjfPTbgEHz — Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) October 25, 2022 ×

On Tuesday, Sunak addressed the nation outside 10 Downing Street shortly after his appointment by King Charles III. He vowed to overcome a "profound" economic crisis he blamed on the "mistakes" of Liz Truss's calamitous 49-day tenure.

"I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come. But you saw me during Covid doing everything I could to protect people and business with schemes like furlough," Sunak said.

