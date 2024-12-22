New Delhi, India

The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer is the highest civilian honour given by Kuwait to Heads of State, foreign monarchs, and royal family members as a symbol of friendship and diplomatic ties. It was founded on July 16, 1974, to commemorate Mubarak Al-Sabah, the sheikh of Kuwait from 1896 to 1915, who played a key role in securing Kuwait’s independence from the Ottoman Empire.

Advertisment

International recognition

The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer has been awarded to several international leaders over the years, including US Presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush, as well as Prince Charles of the United Kingdom. The award is a sign of Kuwait's respect and strong diplomatic relations with these countries.

Also read | Indian PM Modi conferred with Kuwait's highest honour, The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer

Advertisment

PM Modi receives the Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer on Sunday (Dec 22), marking his 20th international honour. This recognition highlights his growing global influence and the strong ties between India and Kuwait. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, called the award “a testament to the long-standing India-Kuwait friendship.”

A testament to the long standing ??-?? friendship. HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait conferred PM @narendramodi with The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer, highest national award of Kuwait, today at the Bayan Palace. PM dedicated this honour to… pic.twitter.com/WGNNCwnPjt — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) December 22, 2024 ×

Advertisment

PM Modi's message of gratitude

Prime Minister Modi expressed his appreciation for the award, dedicating it to the relationship between India and Kuwait, the Indian community in Kuwait, and the people of India. He also reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening the bond between the two countries.

Excellent meeting with His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure and security. In line with the close ties between our nations, we have elevated our… pic.twitter.com/yjBXjZk7gd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2024 ×

Strengthening India-Kuwait ties

PM Modi met with the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. They discussed key areas of cooperation, including pharmaceuticals, IT, fintech, infrastructure, and security. Modi emphasised the growing strategic partnership between the two nations and expressed optimism about the future of their relationship.

Also read | American Delta Airlines passenger shares 'ruff' story after getting bumped for a dog. Here's what happened

A bright future for India-Kuwait relations

PM Modi’s visit and the awarding of the Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer highlight the growing friendship and strategic partnership between India and Kuwait.

(With inputs from agencies)