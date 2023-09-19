What is Khalistan separatist movement, how the ideology travelled from India to Canada?

India and Canada’s already declining ties have been further impacted by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations that Indian government agents were involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader. Trudeau told the House of Commons on Monday that India is involved in the June 18 murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist.

Indian government declined all such allegations as baseless and motivated.

This ongoing tussle between the two countries is mainly over the Khalistan separatist movement, which once had a stronghold in India, and has now been reignited miles away in Canada.

Also Read | UN atomic agency, Japan agree on continuous safety review of discharge of water from Fukushima plant

Khalistan separatist movement: An ideology that travelled from India to Canada

Khalistan separatist movement started in the early 1980s, seeking an independent, theocratic Sikh state known as Khalistan, ‘Land of the Pure’ in Punjab and other parts of Northern India. The proposed boundaries of Khalistan vary among different groups- some claim the entire Indian state of Punjab, while other claims Pakistani Punjab and other parts of North India such as Chandigarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

The roots of Khalistan lie in the British colonial policies of the late 1800s and early 1900s that sought to divide Sikhs and Hindus. Sikhs were recruited into the British army in large numbers to use against Hindu rulers who rebelled against the British Raj. Subsequently, after Indian independence in 1947, tensions between the state of Punjab and the central Indian government surfaced, leading to grievances amongst many Sikhs against the Indian government.

Meanwhile, the immigration of Sikhs into Canada started in the first decade of the 20th century. Soldiers in the British Army passing through British Columbia were attracted by the fertile land they saw. By the 1970s, Sikhs were a visible section of Canadian society.

This time, there was scant sentiment regarding a Sikh homeland.

Watch | Gravitas Plus: Is the West reigniting the Khalistan movement?

The Khalistan movement peaked in the 1980s-90s and the violent campaign included bombings, assassinations, kidnappings, and selective killing and massacres of civilians

The violence took on an international dimension in 1985 when Khalistani separatists based in Canada exploded a bomb on an Air India flight en route from Toronto to New Delhi, killing all 329 people on board, including 82 children under the age of 13. That incident remains the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history.

In response to the movement, and in an attempt to end militancy in the state, Indian security forces and local Punjab police responded with force.

While Canadian intelligence grasped the potential domestic threat Khalistani elements could pose, there was little political appetite for acknowledging the incident as a Canadian tragedy.

By the end of the 1990s, the Khalistani movement in India was almost in its last leg, but it grew prominently in Canada.

The movement gained true revival when Justin Trudeau came into power with several pro-Khalistani groups supporting his Liberal Party in the 2015 Federal elections.

Canada’s stance on free speech and openness steered the movement further and leveraged groups like Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for its so-called Khalistan Referendum.

Canadian PM's recent remark in the House of Commons has validated SFJ's accusations of India being behind Nijjar's killing. This will embolden such elements and put India-Canada relations at stake.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE