West had 'nothing to do' with Wagner's aborted Russia mutiny: US president Biden

United States President Joe Biden, on Monday (June 26), said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “no excuse” to blame the Wagner group’s aborted march on Moscow and that the West had “had nothing to do” with it. This comes as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reportedly said that the country’s intelligence services are in the midst of investigating if Western spy agencies played a role in the Wagner mutiny.



What did the US president say?

Addressing a press conference, on Monday, the US president spoke about how when the revolt began he spoke to his key allies about the situation which was unfolding in Russia at the time. “I also convened our key allies on a Zoom call,” said Biden. He added, “They agreed that we had to make sure we gave Putin no excuse...to blame this on the West and to blame this on NATO.”

The US president also said that the turmoil was “part of the struggle within the Russian system.” This comes after mercenary group Wagner’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin declared an armed rebellion in Russia with Putin saying that he is determined to quash the said revolt, which claimed to have seized control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, on Saturday.

In a brief statement, the White House, on Saturday said that Biden held a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and the United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss the “situation in Russia” and “affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine.”

Furthermore, the US president also said that it’s “too early” to draw any definitive conclusions on “where this is going.” He added, “We’re going to keep assessing the fallout of this weekend’s events and the implications for Russia and Ukraine.”

However, Biden also stressed that his key Western allies are in touch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and they will “continue to support Ukraine’s defense and sovereignty and its territorial integrity.” The US president also said that he will be calling key allies again Monday without mentioning who would be a part of this meeting.

Russia is investigating Western involvement in Wagner mutiny: Lavrov

In an interview with Russian RT television, Lavrov said that the Russian intelligence services are investigating if Western spy agencies played a role in the recently aborted mutiny by Wagner, reported TASS.

The Russian foreign minister said that US Ambassador Lynne Tracy had spoken to Russian representatives on Sunday and given “signals” that Washington was not involved and that the US hopes that Moscow’s nuclear arsenal would be kept safe.

He also said that the US representative called Wagner’s move Russia’s internal affair. When asked about any evidence of neither Ukrainian nor Western intelligence services being involved in Wagner’s mutiny, Lavrov said, “I work in a department that does not collect evidence about illegal actions, but we have such structures, and I assure you, they already understand this,” as quoted by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)





