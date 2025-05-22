Wealthy foreigners can soon register for Trump’s $5 million ‘gold card’ visa, says Lutnick

The new visa will provide wealthy individuals a fast-track way to secure US citizenship and permit them to live and work permanently in the United States.
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced that foreign nationals will soon be able to register for a "gold card" for $5 million within a week.
“I expect there will be a website up called ‘Trump card dot gov’ in about a week,” Lutnick said at Axios’ “Building the Future” event in Washington on Wednesday (May 22). “The details of that will come soon after, but people can start to register.”