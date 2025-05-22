Wealthy foreigners can soon register for Trump’s $5 million ‘gold card’ visa, says Lutnick

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced that foreign nationals will soon be able to register for a “gold card” for $5 million within a week. The new visa will provide wealthy individuals a fast-track way to secure US citizenship and permit them to live and work permanently in the United States.

“I expect there will be a website up called ‘Trump card dot gov’ in about a week,” Lutnick said at Axios’ “Building the Future” event in Washington on Wednesday (May 22). “The details of that will come soon after, but people can start to register.”

