/'We shouldn't have been in Iran': Trump's major admission ahead of peace deal to end war

US President Donald Trump has said the United States “shouldn’t have been in Iran” or Iraq, while defending past military action against Tehran. Trump criticised the Iraq war and said that US did very bad. The US president praised his administration's action on Iran in 2025, and criticised the US war on Iraq by previous administration. The US said American forces shouldn’t have been in Baghdad or in Iran. “You look at what happened with Iraq. We did so bad. It was such a foolish thing what we did. We shouldn’t have been there in the first place, by the way,” Trump said.

“We shouldn’t have been in Iran, but Iran has the capability,” he continued. “If we didn’t hit them with B-2 bombers, nine months ago, they would have a nuclear weapon right now and will be a whole different story. You probably wouldn’t have had Israel, but you probably wouldn’t have had a Middle East, and then where do they go from there?”

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Trump also claimed the US has deliberately spared the Iranian military. “Their military, we sort of left it alone because we think that their military is somewhat moderate. They have other people that aren’t moderate. We’ve taken them. We’ve taken different forms of leadership out. We’ve actually left their military alone,” he said. Trump added that “people would be surprised to hear that because mistakes have been made in wars where you wipe out everybody and then you have a country that’s, you know, for 40 years can never rebuild”.